London Bridge deaths inquests set out knife attack details
Details of the frenzied knife attacks on unarmed victims in the London Bridge atrocity have been set out at the inquests into their deaths. Three terrorists stabbed people in the neck, back and chest during a rampage which left eight dead on June 3, Southwark Coroner's Court was told.
