London Bridge attacker tried to rent larger truck, police say

The ringleader of the London terror attack last week tried to rent a 7.5-ton truck, British police have said, indicating the attackers were looking to carry out a larger-scale assault. Three men rammed into pedestrians on London Bridge on the night of June 3 before going on a stabbing spree at bars and restaurants at the nearby Borough Market.

