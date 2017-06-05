London Bridge attack: The latest exam...

London Bridge attack: The latest example of 'pure terror'

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: The Hill

Saturday's terrorist attack in London points to several recent trends and security challenges in a move toward what might be called "pure terror." Terrorist attacks involving vehicles are clearly on the rise, especially where explosives and firearms are not easily acquired.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hill.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Adam Sandler earns raves at Cannes Film Fest May 21 Laughable 1
News France's election proves it - America is now an... May 16 Dee Dee Dee 277
News Sarkozy overheard calling Israeli PM 'a liar' (Nov '11) May 12 Limpball Viagra 61
News France fights to keep Macron email hack from di... May 9 Retribution 32
News Hopkinsville to get downtown labyrinth (Oct '08) May 9 Getready 4
News French Socialists to choose presidential candidate (Oct '11) May 8 Macron your Presi... 159
News Why the French election is only a limited succe... Apr '17 Mitt s Santorum S... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,605 • Total comments across all topics: 281,562,050

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC