La Fran aise de la Energie: First 9MW of Gas to Green Power Production Onstream in Northern France

La Francaise de l'Energie , the largest clean gas producer in France, is pleased to announce that 9MW of gas to green power are now producing on 4 sites in Northern France. 6 gas engines are now producing green power in Northern France, on four sites in Lens, Lourches, Avion and Divion for a total installed capacity of 9 MW.

