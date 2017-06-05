Kourtney Kardashian 'furious' with Scott Disick's behavior

The 38-year-old TV star - who has kids Mason, seven, Penelope, four, and Reign, two, with her ex-boyfriend - is reportedly angered by Scott's self-indulgent lifestyle, which has recently seen him mingling with the likes of Bella Thorne, Chloe Bartoli and Ella Ross. A source said: "Kourtney is furious about Scott's recent actions and is taking time to figure out the next step for their family."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sequoyah County Times.