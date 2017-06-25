Kiwi artist's work at centre of Battle of Messines centenary ceremony
Victory Medal was officially unveiled by Dame patsy Reddy the New Zealand Governor General. Dignitaries, including the New Zealand ambassador in Belgium Gregory Andrews, left, and Messines mayor Sandy Evrard laid roses around the sculpture by Helen Pollock, right.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manawatu Evening Standard.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Adam Sandler earns raves at Cannes Film Fest
|Fri
|loi
|3
|Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16)
|Fri
|Bad Moon Rising
|147
|France's election proves it - America is now an...
|May '17
|Dee Dee Dee
|277
|Sarkozy overheard calling Israeli PM 'a liar' (Nov '11)
|May '17
|Limpball Viagra
|61
|France fights to keep Macron email hack from di...
|May '17
|Retribution
|32
|Hopkinsville to get downtown labyrinth (Oct '08)
|May '17
|Getready
|4
|French Socialists to choose presidential candidate (Oct '11)
|May '17
|Macron your Presi...
|159
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC