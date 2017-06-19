Kim Kardashian West splashes out 379k...

Kim Kardashian West splashes out 379k on watch

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star splashed out the huge amount at auction on the gold Cartier timepiece, which was once owned by the former First Lady of the United States of America. TMZ reports that Kim entered the auction as an anonymous bidder and more than tripled the expected selling price of $120,000.

