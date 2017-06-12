Killing of Parisian Jew in April a te...

Killing of Parisian Jew in April a test case for new French president

Before he savagely beat Sarah Halimi, then threw her to her death from a window of her third-story apartment in Paris, 27-year-old Kobili Traore called his Jewish neighbor "Satan" and cried out for Allah. These and other facts about the April 4 incident that shocked French Jewry are known from testimonies and a recording made by a neighbor, according to the National Bureau for Vigilance Against Anti-Semitism watchdog.

