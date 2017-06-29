Kendall Jenner and A$AP Rocky's roman...

Kendall Jenner and A$AP Rocky's romance is getting 'serious'

The 21-year-old model has yet to confirm she is officially dating the rapper, but the pair have been spending a lot of time together and it is rumoured their romance is starting to get increasingly more intense. Speaking to PEOPLE about the couple, a source said: "They're definitely still hanging out and are progressively getting more serious."

Chicago, IL

