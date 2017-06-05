Jihadist-linked terror attacks in Eur...

Jihadist-linked terror attacks in Europe since 2015

Yesterday

A London terror attack claimed by the Islamic State terror group has left seven people dead and 48 wounded after men mowed down and stabbed bar-goers on Saturday night. It is the latest in a deadly series of strikes linked to radical Islamists against European targets in the last two years.

