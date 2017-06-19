Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez enjoy 'baecation' in France
Jennifer Lopez and her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez have been on holiday in Paris, St Tropez, Cannes and Monaco, and shared photos on Instagram Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have been enjoying a #baecation2017 in France. The pair, whose relationship came to light in March, have travelled around the country in style, paying visits to Cannes, St Tropez, and the city of love Paris .
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Adam Sandler earns raves at Cannes Film Fest
|Jun 16
|loi
|3
|Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16)
|Jun 16
|Bad Moon Rising
|147
|France's election proves it - America is now an...
|May '17
|Dee Dee Dee
|277
|Sarkozy overheard calling Israeli PM 'a liar' (Nov '11)
|May '17
|Limpball Viagra
|61
|France fights to keep Macron email hack from di...
|May '17
|Retribution
|32
|Hopkinsville to get downtown labyrinth (Oct '08)
|May '17
|Getready
|4
|French Socialists to choose presidential candidate (Oct '11)
|May '17
|Macron your Presi...
|159
