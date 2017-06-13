Inquests opened into deaths of London Bridge terror attack victims

Victims of the terrorist attack Canadian Christine Archibald, James McMullan, Alexandre Pigeard, French chef Sebastien Belanger, Australian nurse Kirsty Boden, Australian Sara Zelenak, Xavier Thomas and Spanish banker Ignacio Echeverria Eight people were murdered by three attackers who ploughed into pedestrians on the bridge before attacking people at random with knives in Borough Market. Coroner Andrew Harris opened and adjourned inquests at Southwark Coroner's Court on Tuesday for five victims of the attack.

