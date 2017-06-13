Inquests opened into deaths of London Bridge terror attack victims
Victims of the terrorist attack Canadian Christine Archibald, James McMullan, Alexandre Pigeard, French chef Sebastien Belanger, Australian nurse Kirsty Boden, Australian Sara Zelenak, Xavier Thomas and Spanish banker Ignacio Echeverria Eight people were murdered by three attackers who ploughed into pedestrians on the bridge before attacking people at random with knives in Borough Market. Coroner Andrew Harris opened and adjourned inquests at Southwark Coroner's Court on Tuesday for five victims of the attack.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ITV.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Adam Sandler earns raves at Cannes Film Fest
|May 21
|Laughable
|1
|France's election proves it - America is now an...
|May 16
|Dee Dee Dee
|277
|Sarkozy overheard calling Israeli PM 'a liar' (Nov '11)
|May '17
|Limpball Viagra
|61
|France fights to keep Macron email hack from di...
|May '17
|Retribution
|32
|Hopkinsville to get downtown labyrinth (Oct '08)
|May '17
|Getready
|4
|French Socialists to choose presidential candidate (Oct '11)
|May '17
|Macron your Presi...
|159
|Why the French election is only a limited succe...
|Apr '17
|Mitt s Santorum S...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC