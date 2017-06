Incensed Europe to Trump: Climate pact 'not renegotiable'

Read more: The Times of Israel

French President Emmanuel Macron gestures aboard the high seas emergency tow vessel "Abeille Bourbon", near Lorient on June 1, 2017. European leaders and green groups reacted with anger and dismay after President Donald Trump announced Thursday that the United States, the world's second biggest carbon emitter, was quitting the 2015 Paris Agreement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.