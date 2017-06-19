Fungal toxins easily become airborne, creating potential indoor health risk
Toxins produced by three different species of fungus growing indoors on wallpaper may become aerosolized, and easily inhaled. The findings, which likely have implications for "sick building syndrome," were published in Applied and Environmental Microbiology , a journal of the American Society for Microbiology.
