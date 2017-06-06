French waiter, 27, stabbed to death b...

French waiter, 27, stabbed to death by London attackers confirmed as fourth victim

The 27-year-old, from Colleville-Montgomery, in Normandy, was stabbed in the neck in front of friends at the Boro Bistro where he worked on Saturday night. He is one of seven people killed when terrorists Khuram Butt, 27, Rachid Redouane, 30, Youssef Zaghba, 22, ploughed into pedestrians on London Bridge before going on a stabbing rampage in bars and restaurants nearby.

