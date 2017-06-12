French, German elections to revive EU expansion, Albanian PM says
France's presidential vote and Germany's coming election will breathe new life into the project of European Union enlargement, Albania's prime minister said on Tuesday, predicting the bloc would start accession talks with Tirana by the end of 2017. Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama arrives to attend the Western Balkans summit at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, July 4, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Adam Sandler earns raves at Cannes Film Fest
|May 21
|Laughable
|1
|France's election proves it - America is now an...
|May 16
|Dee Dee Dee
|277
|Sarkozy overheard calling Israeli PM 'a liar' (Nov '11)
|May '17
|Limpball Viagra
|61
|France fights to keep Macron email hack from di...
|May '17
|Retribution
|32
|Hopkinsville to get downtown labyrinth (Oct '08)
|May '17
|Getready
|4
|French Socialists to choose presidential candidate (Oct '11)
|May '17
|Macron your Presi...
|159
|Why the French election is only a limited succe...
|Apr '17
|Mitt s Santorum S...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC