French Fitness Blogger Killed After Whipped Cream Canister Explosion

Rebecca Burger died of a heart attack 18 June 2017 after part of a whipped cream canister struck her in the chest. Rebecca Burger, a 33-year-old fitness blogger based in eastern France, died on 18 June 2017, a day after a whipped cream canister exploded as she was using it, sending her into cardiac arrest.

