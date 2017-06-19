French First Lady and Colombian drums herald new Macron government
French President Emmanuel Macron, his wife Brigitte and Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos and his wife Maria Clemencia de Santos arrive to attend an official dinner at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, June 21, 2017. French President Emmanuel Macron and Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos attend an official dinner at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, June 21, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Adam Sandler earns raves at Cannes Film Fest
|Jun 16
|loi
|3
|Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16)
|Jun 16
|Bad Moon Rising
|147
|France's election proves it - America is now an...
|May '17
|Dee Dee Dee
|277
|Sarkozy overheard calling Israeli PM 'a liar' (Nov '11)
|May '17
|Limpball Viagra
|61
|France fights to keep Macron email hack from di...
|May '17
|Retribution
|32
|Hopkinsville to get downtown labyrinth (Oct '08)
|May '17
|Getready
|4
|French Socialists to choose presidential candidate (Oct '11)
|May '17
|Macron your Presi...
|159
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC