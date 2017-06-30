French far-right leader Marine Le Pen...

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen charged with misuse of funds

14 hrs ago Read more: CBS News

National Front Leader Marine Le Pen, holds a presidential campaign rally at the Dome De Marseille, April 19, 2017, in Marseille, France. The prosecutor's office said Le Pen was handed preliminary charges on Friday of breach of trust and complicity in breach of trust concerning two of her aides when she served at the European Parliament.

