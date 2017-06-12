French cold case: Arrests over 1984 k...

French cold case: Arrests over 1984 killing of 4-year-old

A cold case in France is heating up, with three new arrests this week over the 1984 killing of a 4-year-old boy named Gregory. The investigation has involved family rivalries, judicial bungling and 12,000 pieces of evidence - including about 2,000 anonymous letters - in the three decades since his corpse was pulled from a freezing river in eastern France.

