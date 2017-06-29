France's Macron trades barbs for dipl...

France's Macron trades barbs for diplomacy with Trump

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Reuters

France's president has not given Donald Trump an easy ride: a crunching handshake at one meeting was followed by a body swerve at another and then a public rebuke over his attitude to climate change. But now there seems to be an olive branch from Paris.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Adam Sandler earns raves at Cannes Film Fest Jun 16 loi 3
News Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16) Jun 16 Bad Moon Rising 147
News France's election proves it - America is now an... May '17 Dee Dee Dee 277
News Sarkozy overheard calling Israeli PM 'a liar' (Nov '11) May '17 Limpball Viagra 61
News France fights to keep Macron email hack from di... May '17 Retribution 32
News Hopkinsville to get downtown labyrinth (Oct '08) May '17 Getready 4
News French Socialists to choose presidential candidate (Oct '11) May '17 Macron your Presi... 159
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,590 • Total comments across all topics: 282,134,826

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC