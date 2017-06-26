France's Macron, Poroshenko hopeful of progress on resolving Ukraine conflict
French President Emmanuel Macron and his Ukraine counterpart Petro Poroshenko on Monday expressed hopes of making progress in resolving the conflict in Ukraine, with Macron pressing for a withdrawal of forces around the border area with Russia. French President Emmanuel Macron meets with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, June 26, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Adam Sandler earns raves at Cannes Film Fest
|Jun 16
|loi
|3
|Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16)
|Jun 16
|Bad Moon Rising
|147
|France's election proves it - America is now an...
|May '17
|Dee Dee Dee
|277
|Sarkozy overheard calling Israeli PM 'a liar' (Nov '11)
|May '17
|Limpball Viagra
|61
|France fights to keep Macron email hack from di...
|May '17
|Retribution
|32
|Hopkinsville to get downtown labyrinth (Oct '08)
|May '17
|Getready
|4
|French Socialists to choose presidential candidate (Oct '11)
|May '17
|Macron your Presi...
|159
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC