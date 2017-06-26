France's Macron, Poroshenko hopeful of progress on resolving Ukraine conflict

French President Emmanuel Macron and his Ukraine counterpart Petro Poroshenko on Monday expressed hopes of making progress in resolving the conflict in Ukraine, with Macron pressing for a withdrawal of forces around the border area with Russia. French President Emmanuel Macron meets with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, June 26, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.