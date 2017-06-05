France to elect parliament as Macron aims to consolidate his power
Polling stations open across France on Sunday as voters begin the process of electing a parliament that will determine how much power recently elected president Emmanuel Macron will actually have. If polls are to be believed, it will be a lot.
