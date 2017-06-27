France says Trump accepts invitation ...

France says Trump accepts invitation to attend July 14 Bastille Day Paris celebrations

From L-R, Belgium's King Philipe, Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni, U.S. President Donald Trump who shakes hands with French President Emmanuel Macron, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg , Croatia's President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gather with NATO member leaders to pose for a family picture before the start of their summit in Brussels, Belgium, May 25, 2017.

Chicago, IL

