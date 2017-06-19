France probes reported death from whipped cream explosion

French authorities are investigating the death of a fitness blogger reportedly hit by an exploding whipped cream canister that was withdrawn from the market in 2013, officials and the company that makes the product said Thursday. The prosecutor's office in the eastern city of Mulhouse said an investigation is underway into Sunday's death of Rebecca Burger and whether a faulty siphon on a high-pressure canister used to make and dispense whipped cream was at fault.

