France lands 1.1 billion euros armoured vehicle deal from Belgium
France welcomed a strategic cooperation deal with Belgium under which Belgium will buy 60 armoured Jaguar vehicles and 417 Griffon multi-role armoured vehicles worth 1.1 billion euros . French Minister of the Armed Forces Florence Parly leaves the weekly cabinet meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, June 22, 2017.
