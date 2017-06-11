France, Ivory Coast vow to strengthen military cooperation

French President Emmanuel Macron, right, and Ivory Coast's President Alassane Ouattara shake hands at the end of a press conference at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, Sunday, June 11, 2017. PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron has vowed to strengthen France's cooperation with Ivory Coast on military and intelligence issues in an effort to help fight Islamic extremism in the region.

