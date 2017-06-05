France, Ivory Coast vow to strengthen military cooperation

French President Emmanuel Macron has vowed to strengthen France's cooperation with Ivory Coast on military and intelligence issues in an effort to help fight Islamic extremism in the region. Macron said "we are facing a challenge, the fight against terrorism and for security in our countries and our region," according to a joint statement with Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara following a meeting Sunday at the Elysee Palace.

