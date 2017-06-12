For sale for six figures: The ring Pa...

For sale for six figures: The ring Pablo Picasso made to pacify his furious lover, 80 years ago

A colourful ring made by Pablo Picasso to placate his furious muse has come to light, 80 years after he made it. The portrait of Dora Maar, encased in a ring, was treasured by his photographer lover until the end of her life.

Chicago, IL

