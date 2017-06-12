EU parliament strips Le Pen of immuni...

EU parliament strips Le Pen of immunity in defamation case

The European Parliament lifted Marine Le Pen's immunity from prosecution in a vote on Thursday that allows French prosecutors to continue a defamation action against the far-right National Front leader. Marine Le Pen, former French presidential election candidate for the far-right National Front party, poses prior to an interview on prime time news broadcast of French TV channel TF1, in Boulogne-Billancourt, near Paris, France, May 18, 2017.

