Donald Trump Congratulations Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar on Election Victory

President Donald Trump waits to speak on the phone with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar to congratulate him on his recent election victory in the Oval Office at the White House, on June 27, 2017, in Washington, D.C. President Donald Trump on Tuesday congratulated Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar on his "great" election victory , in a White House phone call that was observed by reporters. "Pres pool watched Pres Trump on hold for at least 90 seconds waiting for the new Irish Prime Minister to pick up," CBS reporter Mark Knoller tweeted .

