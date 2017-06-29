Deer Isle church will host annual

Katelyn Emerson will be the guest organist at the 16th annual Gotwals Concert at the Deer Isle/Sunset Congregational Church on Sunday, July 9, at 7 p.m. The church is located at 57 Church Street in Deer Isle. The program includes works by Bach, Mozart, Mendelsohn, Buxtehude, Sweelinck, Boely, Langlais and Widor.

