Deer Isle church will host annual
Katelyn Emerson will be the guest organist at the 16th annual Gotwals Concert at the Deer Isle/Sunset Congregational Church on Sunday, July 9, at 7 p.m. The church is located at 57 Church Street in Deer Isle. The program includes works by Bach, Mozart, Mendelsohn, Buxtehude, Sweelinck, Boely, Langlais and Widor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Weekly Packet.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Adam Sandler earns raves at Cannes Film Fest
|Jun 16
|loi
|3
|Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16)
|Jun 16
|Bad Moon Rising
|147
|France's election proves it - America is now an...
|May '17
|Dee Dee Dee
|277
|Sarkozy overheard calling Israeli PM 'a liar' (Nov '11)
|May '17
|Limpball Viagra
|61
|France fights to keep Macron email hack from di...
|May '17
|Retribution
|32
|Hopkinsville to get downtown labyrinth (Oct '08)
|May '17
|Getready
|4
|French Socialists to choose presidential candidate (Oct '11)
|May '17
|Macron your Presi...
|159
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC