Daily traffic violence harms more people than vehicle attacks

20 hrs ago Read more: Chicago Reader

Over the last year we've looked on with horror at a half-dozen cases in Europe and New York City in which assailants have used trucks and cars as deadly weapons to intentionally injure and kill large numbers of innocent people on foot. In the wake of these awful events, it makes sense to reduce the chance of this kind of attack happening in Chicago.

Chicago, IL

