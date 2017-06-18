.com | E Guinea leader's playboy son ...

.com | E Guinea leader's playboy son back on trial in France

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: News24

The high-living son of Equatorial Guinea's leader, with a taste for supercars, luxury homes and bespoke suits, goes back on trial in Paris on Monday on corruption charges after a six-month delay. A French court agreed in January to adjourn the trial of Teodorin Obiang, his country's vice-president, at the request of his defence team.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Adam Sandler earns raves at Cannes Film Fest Fri loi 3
News Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16) Fri Bad Moon Rising 147
News France's election proves it - America is now an... May '17 Dee Dee Dee 277
News Sarkozy overheard calling Israeli PM 'a liar' (Nov '11) May '17 Limpball Viagra 61
News France fights to keep Macron email hack from di... May '17 Retribution 32
News Hopkinsville to get downtown labyrinth (Oct '08) May '17 Getready 4
News French Socialists to choose presidential candidate (Oct '11) May '17 Macron your Presi... 159
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,496 • Total comments across all topics: 281,847,328

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC