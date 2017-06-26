.com | Congo president's daughter charged with corruption in France

.com | Congo president's daughter cha...

Congo president's daughter charged with corruption in France

Investigators have widened a corruption probe into the French assets of three African ruling families, charging the daughter and son-in-law of Congo's President Denis Sassou Nguesso, judicial sources told AFP on Sunday. Julienne Sassou Nguesso, 50, and her 53-year-old husband Guy Johnson were placed under investigation this week for "money laundering and misuse of public funds", the sources said.

Chicago, IL

