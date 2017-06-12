Chomarat joins UK-based Advanced Manu...

Chomarat joins UK-based Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre

The company, which will be the first textile producer to join AMRC, is also sponsoring a research collaboration focused on multiaxial carbon fiber fabrics. Thin ply fabric specialis Chomarat reports that it is joining the Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre at the University of Sheffield .

Chicago, IL

