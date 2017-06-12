China H7N9 bird flu death toll rose to 37 in May: health authority
China reported 37 human deaths from H7N9 bird flu in May, the national health authority said on Monday, up from 24 in April. It also reported 72 cases of human infection from H7N9 bird flu during May, according to a statement posted on the website of the National Health and Family Planning Commission.
