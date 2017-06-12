China H7N9 bird flu death toll rose t...

China H7N9 bird flu death toll rose to 37 in May: health authority

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Reuters

China reported 37 human deaths from H7N9 bird flu in May, the national health authority said on Monday, up from 24 in April. It also reported 72 cases of human infection from H7N9 bird flu during May, according to a statement posted on the website of the National Health and Family Planning Commission.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Adam Sandler earns raves at Cannes Film Fest May 21 Laughable 1
News France's election proves it - America is now an... May 16 Dee Dee Dee 277
News Sarkozy overheard calling Israeli PM 'a liar' (Nov '11) May '17 Limpball Viagra 61
News France fights to keep Macron email hack from di... May '17 Retribution 32
News Hopkinsville to get downtown labyrinth (Oct '08) May '17 Getready 4
News French Socialists to choose presidential candidate (Oct '11) May '17 Macron your Presi... 159
News Why the French election is only a limited succe... Apr '17 Mitt s Santorum S... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,299 • Total comments across all topics: 281,720,359

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC