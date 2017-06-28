Cancer Centers in France decide for C...

Cancer Centers in France decide for C-RAD's innovative SIGRT solution

RAD announced today an order to equip five treatment machines with the latest SIGRT solution for two cancer centers located in the Bretagne in France. The customer had already previously equipped their CT's with C-RAD's Sentinel 4DCTa solution.

