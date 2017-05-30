Can Attacks Like London Bridge Be Stopped?
For a year and a half now, we have seen again and again terrorists attacking beautiful places where innocent people go to share beautiful moments. They have hit sidewalk cafA©s and a concert hall in Paris, a seaside celebration of Bastille Day in Nice , a nightclub in Orlando , a Christmas market in Berlin, a shopping street in Stockholm, an auditorium filled with children and teens in Manchester, and, now, for the second time in less than three months, a bridge across the Thames in London-before going on a rampage among pubs and restaurants.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheDailyBeast.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Adam Sandler earns raves at Cannes Film Fest
|May 21
|Laughable
|1
|France's election proves it - America is now an...
|May 16
|Dee Dee Dee
|277
|Sarkozy overheard calling Israeli PM 'a liar' (Nov '11)
|May 12
|Limpball Viagra
|61
|France fights to keep Macron email hack from di...
|May 9
|Retribution
|32
|Hopkinsville to get downtown labyrinth (Oct '08)
|May 9
|Getready
|4
|French Socialists to choose presidential candidate (Oct '11)
|May 8
|Macron your Presi...
|159
|Why the French election is only a limited succe...
|Apr '17
|Mitt s Santorum S...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC