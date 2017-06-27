Can Airbus bring cheap internet to the world?
Airbus has started work on the first of 900 satellites that could one day deliver the internet to every corner of the world. The new satellites are part of a project by the aircraft manufacturer and OneWeb, a Florida startup that wants to provide affordable internet access via small satellites orbiting the Earth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KION 46.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Adam Sandler earns raves at Cannes Film Fest
|Jun 16
|loi
|3
|Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16)
|Jun 16
|Bad Moon Rising
|147
|France's election proves it - America is now an...
|May '17
|Dee Dee Dee
|277
|Sarkozy overheard calling Israeli PM 'a liar' (Nov '11)
|May '17
|Limpball Viagra
|61
|France fights to keep Macron email hack from di...
|May '17
|Retribution
|32
|Hopkinsville to get downtown labyrinth (Oct '08)
|May '17
|Getready
|4
|French Socialists to choose presidential candidate (Oct '11)
|May '17
|Macron your Presi...
|159
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC