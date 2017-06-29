Cambridge Brass Band prepares for France trip
The New Zealand France Friendship Fund made $15,000 available to support the group on their trip next year, where they will join the 100th anniversary of the liberation of Le Quesnoy, Cambridge's sister city. To celebrate, they are having a launch evening at St Andrew's Church on Friday July 14 starting at 4.15pm.
