Boeing overwhelms Airbus on Asian demand for stretched 737

Boeing dominated the deal flow at the Paris Air Show, overwhelming rival Airbus on the back of Asian demand for the new Max 10, the biggest version of its 737 workhorse. The U.S. planemaker secured orders and expressions of interest for more than 500 jets worth as much as $66 billion through Tuesday, compared with Airbus's tally of 227 airliners for about $24 billion.

