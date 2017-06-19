Boeing overwhelms Airbus on Asian dem...

Boeing overwhelms Airbus on Asian demand for stretched 737

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Sentinel & Enterprise

Boeing dominated the deal flow at the Paris Air Show, overwhelming rival Airbus on the back of Asian demand for the new Max 10, the biggest version of its 737 workhorse. The U.S. planemaker secured orders and expressions of interest for more than 500 jets worth as much as $66 billion through Tuesday, compared with Airbus's tally of 227 airliners for about $24 billion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sentinel & Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Adam Sandler earns raves at Cannes Film Fest Jun 16 loi 3
News Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16) Jun 16 Bad Moon Rising 147
News France's election proves it - America is now an... May '17 Dee Dee Dee 277
News Sarkozy overheard calling Israeli PM 'a liar' (Nov '11) May '17 Limpball Viagra 61
News France fights to keep Macron email hack from di... May '17 Retribution 32
News Hopkinsville to get downtown labyrinth (Oct '08) May '17 Getready 4
News French Socialists to choose presidential candidate (Oct '11) May '17 Macron your Presi... 159
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,097 • Total comments across all topics: 281,931,746

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC