Bella Thorne hanging with Scott Disick again
The 19-year-old actress was previously spotted getting close to the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star - who has Mason, seven, Penelope, four, and Reign, two, with his ex-partner Kourtney Kardashian - during a trip to Cannes, France, last month. But after claiming she was "not talking" to the 34-year-old reality star after he abandoned her in favour of his former flame Chloe Bartoli, it seems they have put their differences aside as TMZ.com reports the pair are hanging out once again.
