Bella Thorne and Scott Disick rekindle romance

The 19-year-old actress previously insisted she was done with the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star - who has three children with his ex-partner Kourtney Kardashian - because of his excessive partying during a recent trip to Cannes, France but the pair got up close and personal at Lana Del Rey's birthday party in Los Angeles last week. A source, who spotted them together at 1 OAK West Hollywood nightclub, told Us Weekly: "They all took a table together and were dancing and hanging out for a while.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.