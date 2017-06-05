attends the Paris Premiere of "NOAH" ...

attends the Paris Premiere of "NOAH" at Cinema Gaumont Marignan on April 1, 2014 in Paris, France.

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

Oscar winner Jennifer Connelly is set to star in TNT's "Snowpiercer" pilot, about a perpetually moving train that circles the globe after the world enters a new ice age. Connelly will play Melanie Cavill, a First Class passenger who makes the daily announcements over the system, known as the Voice of the Train.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Adam Sandler earns raves at Cannes Film Fest May 21 Laughable 1
News France's election proves it - America is now an... May 16 Dee Dee Dee 277
News Sarkozy overheard calling Israeli PM 'a liar' (Nov '11) May 12 Limpball Viagra 61
News France fights to keep Macron email hack from di... May 9 Retribution 32
News Hopkinsville to get downtown labyrinth (Oct '08) May 9 Getready 4
News French Socialists to choose presidential candidate (Oct '11) May '17 Macron your Presi... 159
News Why the French election is only a limited succe... Apr '17 Mitt s Santorum S... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. South Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,142 • Total comments across all topics: 281,614,058

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC