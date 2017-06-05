attends the Paris Premiere of "NOAH" at Cinema Gaumont Marignan on April 1, 2014 in Paris, France.
Oscar winner Jennifer Connelly is set to star in TNT's "Snowpiercer" pilot, about a perpetually moving train that circles the globe after the world enters a new ice age. Connelly will play Melanie Cavill, a First Class passenger who makes the daily announcements over the system, known as the Voice of the Train.
