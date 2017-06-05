Ariana Grande Adorably Wishes Mom Joan a Happy Birthday During Concert in France -- Watch
During her show in Paris, France, this week, the 23-year-old singer sang "Happy Birthday," dedicating it to her mom as fans in the audience sang along. Ariana's older brother, Frankie, also showed Joan some social media love, writing, "To the smartest, kindest, strongest, bravest, most selfless, and beautiful woman I know... Happy Birthday Mommy!" Ariana is known for surprising her mom with cute gifts on her birthday.
