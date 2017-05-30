Amid Trump climate turmoil, France to push stability in India talks
France and India will seek to show a united front to tackle climate change when the their leaders meet on Saturday with President Emmanuel Macron likely to underline his country's stability in talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. French President Emmanuel Macron, seen on all news channel LCI, speaks from the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, after U.S. President Donald Trump announced his decision that the United States will withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement PARIS: France and India will seek to show a united front to tackle climate change when the their leaders meet on Saturday with President Emmanuel Macron likely to underline his country's stability in talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
