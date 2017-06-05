Alstom Delivers the 200th Coradia Polyvalent Train to the Grand Est Region in France

Philippe Richert, president of the Grand Est region, former minister, Mathias Emmerich, executive vice president performance for SNCF MobilitA©s, and Jean-Baptiste EymA©oud, president of Alstom in France, celebrated the production of the 200th Coradia Polyvalent train for Regiolis at the site of Reichshoffen. The 200th train will be delivered on 10th June and is one of the 34 trains ordered by the Grand Est Region to date.

