Alstom Delivers the 200th Coradia Polyvalent Train to the Grand Est Region in France
Philippe Richert, president of the Grand Est region, former minister, Mathias Emmerich, executive vice president performance for SNCF MobilitA©s, and Jean-Baptiste EymA©oud, president of Alstom in France, celebrated the production of the 200th Coradia Polyvalent train for Regiolis at the site of Reichshoffen. The 200th train will be delivered on 10th June and is one of the 34 trains ordered by the Grand Est Region to date.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Adam Sandler earns raves at Cannes Film Fest
|May 21
|Laughable
|1
|France's election proves it - America is now an...
|May 16
|Dee Dee Dee
|277
|Sarkozy overheard calling Israeli PM 'a liar' (Nov '11)
|May 12
|Limpball Viagra
|61
|France fights to keep Macron email hack from di...
|May '17
|Retribution
|32
|Hopkinsville to get downtown labyrinth (Oct '08)
|May '17
|Getready
|4
|French Socialists to choose presidential candidate (Oct '11)
|May '17
|Macron your Presi...
|159
|Why the French election is only a limited succe...
|Apr '17
|Mitt s Santorum S...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC