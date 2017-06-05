Acasti and CordenPharma look to conti...

Acasti and CordenPharma look to continuous production for omega-3 drug

Continuous manufacturing equipment installed at a CordenPharma French facility has reduced cycle time and cost of making a hypertriglyceridemia drug, says Acasti Pharma. Acasti Pharma announced last week the first cGMP batches of its lead candidate CaPre have been produced using a continuous process installed at a facility in Dijon, France.

Chicago, IL

