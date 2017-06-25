A Few Indispensable Cooking Hacks I Picked Up in France
After my culinary training at Le Cordon Bleu in Paris and the International Culinary Center in New York City, I spent some time working in the test kitchen at Saveur magazine and soon after became a recipe tester for Food52. I'm currently in Paris, helping an ex-colleague research a book about contemporary Parisian food culture.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Adam Sandler earns raves at Cannes Film Fest
|Fri
|loi
|3
|Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16)
|Fri
|Bad Moon Rising
|147
|France's election proves it - America is now an...
|May '17
|Dee Dee Dee
|277
|Sarkozy overheard calling Israeli PM 'a liar' (Nov '11)
|May '17
|Limpball Viagra
|61
|France fights to keep Macron email hack from di...
|May '17
|Retribution
|32
|Hopkinsville to get downtown labyrinth (Oct '08)
|May '17
|Getready
|4
|French Socialists to choose presidential candidate (Oct '11)
|May '17
|Macron your Presi...
|159
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC